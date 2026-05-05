Cong hits back at Hamirpur MLA over illegal mining case

Hamirpur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Suman Bharti on Monday said Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma should refrain from making statements on a sub judice matter, as the state government had nothing to do with the illegal mining case registered against his relatives.

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Bharti said the MLA had repeatedly accused the state government of political vendetta, even though the case was registered following allegations of illegal mining by a crusher unit operated by Sharma’s brother and uncle. Notably, the MLA’s brother and uncle, who were arrested in the illegal mining case, were released on bail on May 2.

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The DCC president said both accused had approached the High Court and the Supreme Court for interim bail, but were denied relief at every stage, leading to their arrest. He said that instead of making “false statements”, the MLA should advise both accused to cooperate with the investigation.

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Replying to a question on fielding candidates for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) elections, Bharti said these elections were not contested on party symbols, therefore, everyone was free to contest. He added that the district unit would follow the instructions issued by the state and national Congress committees. Commenting on claims made by some PRI candidates regarding their Congress affiliation, Bharti said many Congress workers a were contesting the panchayat, Block Development Committee (BDC) and Zila Parishad elections.