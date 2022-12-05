Cong hopeful of landmark win, claims Sukhu

ANI

Shimla, December 4

Ahead of the counting of votes for the state Assembly polls, state Congress ex-chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed confidence in the party winning the elections.

He said he does not have any fear of defections as no MLA of his party could be poached. “The party is hopeful of a landmark victory in the state,” Sukhu said.

He said the other parties were playing pressure politics, however, the Congress would win more seats than an absolute majority. “We are forming the government in the state as we are winning with full majority. On the result day, we will achieve the absolute majority.”