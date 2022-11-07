Congress ignored people's interests, says Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 6

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today said the Congress governments had ignored the state’s interests while the BJP regime ensured all-round development.

Addressing election meetings at different villages in the Sujanpur constituency, while seeking support for party candidate Ranjit Singh, he said the “double-engine” government at the Centre as well as the state had ensured unparalleled growth.

Hailing the party’s Sankalp Patra, he said the expecting mothers would be provided a financial aid of Rs 25,000 instead of Rs 6,000 and girls of the weak section would get a gift cheque for Rs 51,000 instead of Rs 31,000. He said the BJP had decided to increase the Kisan Samman Nidhi amount by Rs 3,000 with the state share so farmers would now get Rs 9,000.

The Union Minister further said that it was the Congress government that deprived Himachal Pradesh of the special category status while PM Narendra Modi restored it. “It will not only help in improving the state’s economy but also reduce burden on the state exchequer. After getting the special status tag, the state will only have to put 10% share in the Centre-sponsored projects,” he said.

According to Anurag, the old pension scheme was stopped by the Congress in 2004. “PM Narendra Modi established a number of institutes for the people in the state, including AIIMS and Hydro Engineering College in Bilaspur, medical colleges in Hamirpur, Mandi, Nahan and Chamba, IIIT in Una and IIM in Sirmaur.

