Cong instigating people for political mileage, says Himachal CM

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 9

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today accused the Congress of instigating and misleading people regarding the financial health of the state for political gains.

Thakur, while participating in the debate on the Budget proposals in the Vidhan Sabha, said that unlike the previous Congress governments, his government had always protected the interests of the state and exercised fiscal prudence by raising loans within the permissible limit. He added that the data on the financial health of the state presented in the Budget was completely transparent and accurate.

“The Congress stages a walkout as it has already decided to do so. Moreover, the Congress MLAs do not have much to say against us,” he said. The Congress was in a pitiable situation not only in Himachal but also across the country, he added.

Thakur said that this was the last Budget of his term but still he did not make announcements with an eye on the Assembly elections. “The previous Congress governments are responsible for the state’s poor financial condition. Their only achievement has been the dilution and destruction of the system and laid down norms in every respect,” he added.

“The estimated growth rate has been pegged at 8.3 per cent, which is based on facts. The debt burden of the state stands at Rs 62,300 crore, and this is likely to decrease in the coming days,” said Thakur. The Congress governments had raised loans equal to the total permissible limit while his government still had Rs 5,384 crore loan limit remaining, he added.