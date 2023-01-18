Cong leader from Indora recalls ties with Gandhi family

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 17

A Congress leader is looking forward to reliving memories of his family ties with the Gandhi family as the Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enters Himachal tomorrow.

Sudhir Katoch, son of late Congress leader and former minister from Indora area in Kangra district Vikram Singh Katoch, has prepared a collage of photos of his father with Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

He said that he would present the collection of these photos to Rahul Gandhi on his arrival at Indora. He added that Rahul’s visit to Indora, the Assembly constituency that his father had once represented, would be a historic moment for him. Late Vikram Singh Katoch was a member of the AICC from 1972 to 2002. He managed a visit of Sanjay Gandhi, the then president of the All India Youth Congress, to Indora on February 14, 1976. Thereafter, Sonia Gandhi as AICC president visited the Lord Shiva temple in Indora due to Katoch’s efforts in 2022.

NN Vohra as Governor of Jammu and Kashmir had also visited late Vikram Singh Katoch in 2017, Sudhir said.