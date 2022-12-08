Cong leaders Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Hooda, Rajeev Shukla to head to Himachal as party likely to get majority

New Delhi, December 8
The Congress is sending Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, senior leaders Bhupinder Hooda and Rajeev Shukla to Himachal Pradesh on Thursday with the possibility of the party getting a majority in the hill state.
“The party is sending two observers -- Hooda and Baghel -- along with me. We will be travelling in some time to Himachal today," Shukla told PTI.
"Though the results are still coming in but it is a victory of the people. With the blessings of God, if the Congress wins, we will do everything possible for the interest of the people of Himachal Pradesh. Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) campaigned a lot, she worked really hard," he said.
Speaking with reporters later, Shukla said Priyanka Gandhi took the reins of the campaign in her hands and did a great job with it.
He also thanked Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and general secretary organisation KC Venugopal for their cooperation in poll preparations.
He said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra had also had an indirect impact on the elections and among the people.
While Shukla is AICC in-charge Himachal Pradesh, Baghel was appointed senior observer for the polls.
The majority mark is 35 in the 68-member assembly.
