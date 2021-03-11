Cong leader's charges bundle of lies: Parmar

Palampur, August 18
Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar yesterday refuted allegations levelled by Congress leader Jagjivan Pal against him pertaining to moveable and immoveable wealth acquired by him in the past five years.
The Sulah MLA, addressing mediapersons, said the allegations levelled against him were baseless and politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing his clean image.
He said Jagjivan Pal had launched a sinister campaign against him for political mileage in view of the Assembly elections. “Pal has alleged that I have purchased a petrol station and immoveable property. He should come forward and prove it. If the allegations are found correct, I will transfer my entire wealth in his name. Whatever Jagjivan Pal has stated is a bundle of lies,” he added.
Parmar said being the Speaker of the Assembly, he had some limitations and so avoids media interactions. However, because of repeated false allegations levelled by Jagjivan Pal, he was forced to hold a press conference. He added that he was deeply hurt and pained because of his dirty politics.
“As far as development works are concerned, three civil hospitals, two polytechnic colleges, two Industrial training institutes and one pharmacy college are coming up in Sulaha, which is a record. Besides, new divisions of the HPSEBL and the PWD have also opened at Bhawarna and Nagni during my tenure. The Paror-Dheera-Purba road is being widened and strengthened at the cost of Rs 35 crore sanctioned by NABARD,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...