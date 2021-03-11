Cong leader's charges bundle of lies: Parmar

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 18

Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar yesterday refuted allegations levelled by Congress leader Jagjivan Pal against him pertaining to moveable and immoveable wealth acquired by him in the past five years.

The Sulah MLA, addressing mediapersons, said the allegations levelled against him were baseless and politically motivated and aimed at tarnishing his clean image.

He said Jagjivan Pal had launched a sinister campaign against him for political mileage in view of the Assembly elections. “Pal has alleged that I have purchased a petrol station and immoveable property. He should come forward and prove it. If the allegations are found correct, I will transfer my entire wealth in his name. Whatever Jagjivan Pal has stated is a bundle of lies,” he added.

Parmar said being the Speaker of the Assembly, he had some limitations and so avoids media interactions. However, because of repeated false allegations levelled by Jagjivan Pal, he was forced to hold a press conference. He added that he was deeply hurt and pained because of his dirty politics.

“As far as development works are concerned, three civil hospitals, two polytechnic colleges, two Industrial training institutes and one pharmacy college are coming up in Sulaha, which is a record. Besides, new divisions of the HPSEBL and the PWD have also opened at Bhawarna and Nagni during my tenure. The Paror-Dheera-Purba road is being widened and strengthened at the cost of Rs 35 crore sanctioned by NABARD,” he said.