Cong-led Palampur MC failed to address civic issues: Sullah MLA Parmar

Sullah MLA Vipin Singh Parmar, who is the BJP in-charge for the Palampur Municipal Corporation elections, on Saturday expressed serious concern over multiple civic issues that the civic body had allegedly failed to address. He said the growing stray cattle menace in Palampur and nearby Rajpur areas had created panic among local residents. He added that the administration had been a silent spectator though a person lost his life in an incident involving stray cattle.

Advertisement

Parmar, while addressing mediaperson in Palmapur, said that the Congress-led Municipal Corporation had indulged in corruption and discrimination in the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He claimed that though 460 houses had been approved, the construction of 193 houses was yet to start, depriving poor beneficiaries of their right.

Advertisement

On the issue of taxation, Parmar accused the Congress of betraying public trust. He said that the party had promised before the elections that taxes would not be imposed for 10 years but was now burdening the residents with garbage and house taxes. He also questioned the intent of the municipal body over parking infrastructure and said that the promise of building parking facilities in every ward had not been fulfilled. He said that though around Rs 3.6 crore was spent on sanitation every year, the city remained littered with garbage. He added that around Rs 36 lakh was spent every month on outsourced waste collection, yet results were negligible.

Advertisement

He raised concern over the drainage system and said that water-logging during the monsoon season had become a routine problem, causing inconvenience to the public. He alleged that the Rs 140 crore sewerage project had been mismanaged and roads had been dug up, causing hardships to residents.

Parmar said the Congress-led MC in Palampur had completely failed to deliver.