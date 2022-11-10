Congress makes false promises: Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 9

Shimla has witnessed unprecedented development in the past five years of the BJP regime, said Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur here today. He addressed a rally at Sanjauli in Shimla to seek votes for BJP candidates Sanjay Sood (Shimla Urban) and Suresh Bhardwaj (Kasumpti).

He said that after 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sanctioned a large number of projects to Himachal but the previous Congress government in the state obstructed the pace of development. He added that only a ‘double-engine’ government could ensure development of the state in a true sense.

Anurag said that the Congress was the other name of corruption. The party had made false promises to people in the past and was again misleading them by giving false guarantees, he alleged.

He reiterated the promises made in the BJP manifesto and said that the Stree Shakti Sankalp speaks of an ambitious 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and educational institutions and the establishment of an Rs 500 crore corpus fund to give interest-free loans to women entrepreneurs to set up homestays.

The manifesto also promises that the financial support for the marriage of girls belonging to below poverty line families under the Mukhyamantri Shagun Yojana will be increased from Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000, three free LPG cylinders will be provided to women of poor households under the Devi Annapurna Yojana and all women over 30 years of age belonging to poor families will be enrolled under the Atal Pension Yojana.

