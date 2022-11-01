Cong Mandi rally a flop show: BJP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, October 31

BJP spokesperson Ajay Rana said today that the Congress rally in Mandi was a flop show. The strength of people at the rally was quite low as compared to the BJP’s rally organised at the Paddal ground here on September 24.

He said, “Priyanka Gandhi could not even encourage party workers to mobilise voters in favour of Congress candidates. She tried to mislead people on the old pension scheme (OPS) issue but she forgot that the OPS was stopped during Congress rule in Himachal.”

Rana said, “HPCC president Pratibha Singh even forgot the names of her party candidates while addressing a public gathering.”

He said that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had assured government employees that he would sort out the OPS issue with the help of the Central government in near future.