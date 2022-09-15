Cong may submit 'chargesheet' during PM Modi's visit to Mandi

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 14

The state Congress has handed over the chargesheet against the BJP government to the senior leadership. It contains charges such as irregularities in recruitment and award of tenders and corruption in various departments against the Jai Ram Thakur government.

The Congress may submit the chargesheet to the Governor on September 24 when Prime Minster Narendra Modi would visit Mandi.

Promises not fulfilled Unfulfilled promises, which were part of the BJP’s vision document, will be listed in another section of the chargesheet

The unfulfilled promises include the construction of 69 national highways, creating employment avenues and royalty issue

Rajesh Dharmani, chairman of the Congress Manifesto Committee, says, “We have submitted the chargesheet to the party leadership, which will take the final call on the date when it is to be submitted to the Governor.”

Dharmani says that the chargesheet has been divided into various sections such as corruption, unemployment, irregularities in recruitment, besides other issues. He adds that barring one or two ministers, there are serious corruption charges against most of them. “The names of some ministers are not mentioned in the chargesheet though there are serious charges of corruption in their departments,” say party sources.

“The issue of blatant violation of norms in recruitment in universities and departments such as Jal Shakti, horticulture, tourism and public works is the highlight of the chargesheet,” he says.

He adds that another major source of corruption was the award of contracts to consultants, who prepared tender documents in violation of all norms.

The chargesheet mentions a Rs 60 crore uniform scandal. “The earlier tender given for three years was renewed without inviting new ones,” alleges Dharmani. He says bio-metric machines were bought from a Chinese firm in violation of the Central Government’s guidelines and the financial bids of four companies, including a Central Government undertaking, were not even opened.