Cong meet on Sept 5 for picking candidates

Pratibha Chauhan
Shimla, August 27
The Congress has invited applications from aspirants who seek party tickets for the Vidhan Sabha poll. The party is keen on taking an early decision on finalising the names of candidates as the State Election Committee (SEC) will meet in Delhi on September 5.
Earlier, the SEC was scheduled to meet in Shimla on September 2 but with a Congress rally in Delhi on September 4, the venue has been shifted to the national capital.
The SEC has 19 members, besides all AICC secretaries and heads of all frontal organisations of the HPCC. The SEC is headed by HPCC president Pratibha Singh and has Anand Sharma, CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri and Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as its members.
The senior Congress leadership is of the opinion that the sooner the SEC finalises the names, the easier it will be to quell rebellion. Moreover, in case of early finalisation of the names, the candidates will get more time to campaign and establish a rapport with the public.
Sources said the party would leave a decision on candidates open only in those constituencies where there were too many equally strong candidates or the possibility of fielding an established leader from the BJP, who is keen to switch side. Senior Congress leaders had claimed that some BJP leaders had been in touch with them.
“We are keen to decide on the maximum number of candidates to be fielded in the Assembly poll, due anytime in the first half of November,” said a senior office-bearer. He added that in more than half of the 68 segments, there is practically no dispute on candidates.
The Congress is likely to give ticket to all its 20 sitting MLAs, with two having joined the BJP. It is being expected that the SEC will also finalise the criteria for ticket allotment, which will include the number of defeats of candidates and their losing margins.
Sources said the party could also decide on denying tickets to those who are close to 80 years.
Why early decision
- The party believes the sooner the State Election Committee (SEC) finalises the names, the easier it will be to quell rebellion
- The candidates will also get more time to campaign and build rapport with public
- The SEC is headed by HPCC president Pratibha Singh.
