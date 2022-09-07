Congress misleading with false promises in Himachal Pradesh: Avinash Rai Khanna

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 6

BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna today accused the Congress of trying to mislead voters with false promises with an eye on the Assembly elections.

Khanna, while addressing mediapersons here, refuted the allegation levelled by the Congress that no development had taken place in Himachal in the past five years. “The BJP reviews the performance of its MLAs and they, too, place their achievements before people every year,” he said.

He said that unprecedented development had taken place in the state during the BJP rule. “The manner in which senior leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad are deserting the Congress clearly shows that it is a sinking ship,” he added.

Khanna said that the Congress in Himachal was issueless, directionless and leaderless. “Under such circumstances, how can the people of Himachal repose faith in the party,” he added.

He said that the setting up of a bulk drug park at Haroli in Una would help generate direct and indirect unemployment. He added that people had rejected the Congress because of corruption and dynastic rule.

Khanna said, “AAP talks about giving Delhi model of development, which is nothing but model of corruption.” He added, “People of Himachal will never accept the Delhi model of development and the BJP will win the elections on the basis of its development works.”

#Shimla