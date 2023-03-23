Cong misled on 10 guarantees, says Satti

Shimla, March 22

The BJP today accused the Congress of misleading people by giving 10 guarantees before the Assembly elections with the sole aim to return to power.

Una legislator Satpal Singh Satti took the government to task for its failure to honour 10 promises made to people. “Just to get their votes, you gave a false hope to the women of the state that they would be paid Rs 1,500 per month but now you are dithering,” he alleged. He was speaking during the debate on the Budget proposals for 2023-24 in the Vidhan Sabha.

Satti said that if the financial health of the state was so bad, why the government had appointed Chief Parliamentary Secretaries (CPSs) and Officers on Special Duty (OSDs)? “The thrust should have be on resource generation rather than making wasteful expenditure on political appointments,” he added.

Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh praised the Chief Minister for presenting a bold and progressive Budget. “The financial health of the state is precarious and there are challenges ahead but still the Budget ensures an equitable and inclusive growth of every district,” he added.

Vikramaditya criticised the previous government for alleged bias in development works and schemes. “I can understand the pain of some of the BJP MLAs, as not only Congress legislators had faced discrimination in the allocation of development funds but also the Assembly segments of ruling party MLAs were given a step-motherly treatment,” he alleged.

He said while in some Assembly segments, only Rs 150 crore was spent, favoured constituencies were allocated more than Rs 750 crore.

Ghumarwin MLA Rajesh Dharmani cautioned the government to tread carefully as there would no Goods and Services Tax (GST) compensation after June 30. “There is need for serious thinking on the issue of loss making public sector undertakings (PSUs) like the HPSEB, which are a drain on the exchequer,” he said. — TNS