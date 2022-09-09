Barsar Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal meets staff on hunger strike

Hamirpur, September 8
Barsar MLA and Congress leader Inder Dutt Lakhanpal met government employees who are on a chain hunger strike for over a week, demanding the restoration of old pension scheme (OPS), here today.
The MLA said the BJP-led government was ignoring the employees’ interests even when thousands of them had taken to the street. He stated the OPS as the right of the employees and said that if the Congress came to power, it would be restored in the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.
He also said the BJP’s claims regarding the support of the Union Government to the state were misleading as HP was facing shortage of funds.
Lakhanpal accused the BJP of misusing government machinery for political gains. He said government functions were organised to mark 75 years of Independence but local MLAs were not invited in these programmes. These functions were being organised as if these were BJP programmes, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Britain's longest-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth dies at 96
Elizabeth’s eldest son Charles, 73, automatically becomes ki...
Queen Elizabeth II admired richness, diversity of India
She visited India thrice – in 1961, 1983 and 1997
Goa restaurant Curlies where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death being demolished for violating coastal norms
The restaurant, 'Curlies', located on Goa's famous Anjuna be...
Mining mafia back to haunt Nuh; 2 months after DSP's killing, police team again attacked by 50 men
The miners got on hills and pelted stones at police, one inj...