Barsar Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal meets staff on hunger strike

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 8

Barsar MLA and Congress leader Inder Dutt Lakhanpal met government employees who are on a chain hunger strike for over a week, demanding the restoration of old pension scheme (OPS), here today.

The MLA said the BJP-led government was ignoring the employees’ interests even when thousands of them had taken to the street. He stated the OPS as the right of the employees and said that if the Congress came to power, it would be restored in the first Cabinet meeting of the new government.

He also said the BJP’s claims regarding the support of the Union Government to the state were misleading as HP was facing shortage of funds.

Lakhanpal accused the BJP of misusing government machinery for political gains. He said government functions were organised to mark 75 years of Independence but local MLAs were not invited in these programmes. These functions were being organised as if these were BJP programmes, he added.

#Hamirpur