Cong MLAs laud Budget

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, March 18

Congress MLAs, including Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation RS Bali and Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, have lauded the Budget presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday.

In a press note issued here today, RS Bali said, “The historic Budget realises and emphasises the vision of a green state. I congratulate the CM for the announcements made to promote tourism in the state.”

Kewal Singh Pathania said the previous BJP government had ignored the Kangra district and major projects were shifted from there to other areas of the state. “The Congress government is concentrating on allotting major projects to Kangra district so that it turns into a tourism hub,” he said.