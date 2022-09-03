Congress not a party of 'jumlas', believes in action: Pawan Khera

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

Pawan Khera, chairman of the AICC media department, said here today that the Congress was not a party of ‘jumlas’ but it rather believed in fulfilling promises. He reiterated the Congress’s commitment to honour the 10 guarantees that it had announced ahead of the Assembly elections.

Promises to be fulfilled within 10 days We have given 10 guarantees in Himachal after due consultations with economists. All these guarantees will be fulfilled within 10 days of forming government as was done in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. — Pawan Khera, Chairman of AICC Media department

Khera, while addressing mediapersons, rubbished the BJP’s accusation that the Congress was trying to entice people by making promises that did not seem feasible. “It is for the BJP to give its report card of its performance in five years. We will give what we promise and everyone has seen this in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh,” he said.

He said, “Our party does not believe in the culture of ‘jumlas’ but in performing. We have given 10 guarantees in Himachal after due consultations with economists. So, nobody should have any doubt on our commitment.” He added that all guarantees would be fulfilled within 10 days as was done in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

He said, “Be it the issue of loan waver for farmers or restoration of the old pension scheme (OPS), our governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have fulfilled all promises.” He added that there was an urgent need to hold a political dialogue on core issues, which was also the primary role of the Opposition.

He said the Congress would come out with an election manifesto near the elections but the 10 guarantees take care of every section of society, be it educated unemployed youth, women, employees, fruit growers or farmers.

Khera stressed the need to raise issues which affect the life of common people such as unemployment, price rise, apple growers concerns, absence of quality health and educational facilities.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that each one of these 10 guarantees impact the lives of people whether about creating jobs, giving apple growers their due and pension for employees.

