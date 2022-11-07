Congress pension assurance mere gimmickry, says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

KULLU, November 6

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the question of OPS should be asked from the Congress because the Congress government was in power when the OPS was stopped in 2003 and again they could have restored it when they again came back to power in 2012 but it was not done by them.

Addressing mediapersons at Nirmand today, he said the Congress was promising to restore the OPS which was only a political gimmick.

Earlier, the CM campaigned under the Maha-Jansampark Abhiyaan at Nirmand in Anni of this district. Adressing a public gathering, he said the BJP was getting public support here and would register a big victory in Anni. He said during the last five years, every demand of this constituency had been fulfilled. Similarly, they had given priority to equitable development in all 68 constituencies.

The CM also detailed the promises made in the manifesto. He said women empowerment would be their priority.

The main battle in Anni is between Congress candidate Bansi Lal and BJP candidate Lokender Kumar. BJP rebel and Anni MLA Kishori Lal and Congress rebel Paras Ram are also in fray.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also campaigned for BJP candidate Narotam Singh in Kullu town by visiting door-to-door in many localities. He outlined the merits of

the BJP government

to the masses.

Talking to mediapersons, he said the people would also change the customs on the lines of Uttarakhand and bring back the double-engine government. He said the Central government is ensuring development in every field.

Meanwhile, the CM held a roadshow at Nerchowk in the Balh Assembly constituency of Mandi district today in favour of BJP candidate Inder Singh Gandhi.

Talking to mediapersons, the CM said, “The Congress makes only false promises, while the BJP fulfils its promises mode to the public. The BJP is committed to the welfare of the public. After the PM’s visit in Himachal, the BJP’s election campaign has geared up and I

am confident that the party will win the Assembly elections comfortably. The PM’s visit has instilled new strength among party workers and there is enthusiasm among the public as well.”

Thakur said after coming to power in Himachal, the BJP would fulfil all its promises mentioned in the manifesto. He said the Congress leaders were trying to mislead the public for political gains.

