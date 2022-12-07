Congress plans to shift Himachal MLAs to Rajasthan

New Delhi, December 6

Confident of getting majority in the Himachal Assembly poll, the Congress has deputed senior leaders to keep the flock together and protect its MLAs from being poached. It has also made a plan to shift the MLAs to Rajasthan.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel given task Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has deputed Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda to transport elected MLAs to Rajasthan.

The counting of votes polled in Himachal will be taken up on Thursday.

Rejecting the exit polls which say that there is tough fight between the BJP and the Congress, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has claimed that the party will be sweeping Himachal Pradesh.

In a departure from electoral history, the incumbent ruling BJP looks all set to remain in power in Himachal Pradesh for another five years. This was revealed by an analysis of ABP-C Voter Exit Poll of 68 Assembly seats in the state.

If the numbers hold good, this will be the first time in decades that an incumbent government will not be voted out after serving five years. —IANS

