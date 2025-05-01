Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that disagreement in politics was acceptable but differences on the matters of national policy, especially national security, were condemnable as was reflected in the statements of Congress leaders.

Thakur, while addressing mediapersons here, criticised the Congress for playing politics at a time when the entire country stood united and support for India was pouring in from across the world. “It is shameful that ministers in the Congress government are speaking the language of Pakistan rather than backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi against terrorism,” he said. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should not take such highly objectionable statements of his Cabinet colleagues lightly, especially on the issue of national security.

He objected to social media posts on the Prime Minister posted by Congress leaders and said that the entire nation was ashamed over such a behaviour of the Congress. “At a time when the entire nation should stand united in the fight against terrorism and Pakistan, the Congress is trying to politicise the issue,” he added.

Advertisement

The former Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had in the past acted sternly with acts of terrorism by Pakistan and it would happen this time as well over the Pahalgam terror attack. “There is not an iota of doubt that the Prime Minister will ensure that a befitting reply is given to Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism in India,” he added. He claimed that apprehending retaliation by India, there was an atmosphere of fear in Pakistan and its soldiers were deserting the army.

Thakur said that after the terrorist attack, the Prime Minister cancelled his foreign tour and returned o India and held meetings at the airport itself. Also, Home Minister Amit Shah went to Kashmir to boost the morale of the soldiers and pay tribute to those killed in the terrorist attack, he added.