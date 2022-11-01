Cong promises anti-drug authority

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

The Congress has announced that it will constitute an Anti-Drug Abuse Enforcement Authority (ADEA) to be headed by a sitting Judge of the High Court or Lokayukta to check political interference.

Expressing concern over the increasing drug addiction among the youth, Gokul Butail, AICC, Joint Secretary, said the ADEA would function independently. “The BJP regime has failed to check the drug addiction among the youth. Besides, there was a spurt in drug trafficking. It is common knowledge that such nefarious activities cannot run without the protection and patronage of politicians, bureaucrats and the police,” said Butail, addressing a press conference here yesterday.

Butail said the Director General of the ADEA would have a fixed tenure of two years, just like the CBI and other such agencies to prevent abrupt shifting. “As such there will no political interference in the functioning of the ADEA,” he said.

Butail claimed that almost 25 to 27 per cent youth were hooked to drugs which is an alarming number. “The BJP government is oblivious of the problem which has assumed alarming proportions,” he said. Punjab and Maharashtra had constituted Anti-Drug Task Forces which were under the control of the state government which resulted in political interference, defeating the purpose for which they were made.

He accused the Jai Ram government of failing to curb the menace of drugs in Shimla. “It is to ensure that the drug mafia does not enjoy any kind of political patronage that the ADEA will be headed by a sitting High Court judge or Lokayukta,” he said.