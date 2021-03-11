Kangra: Congress protests against constable recruitment scam

Dharamsala, May 9
The Congress today held protests against the constable recruitment scam at block levels in Kangra district. Sudhir Sharma, former Congress minister and AICC secretary, was absent during a protest in Dharamsala.
In Shahpur, workers, led by HPCC general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania, organised a protest. He said the government had deceived thousands of youth, who had appeared in the test. It was for the second time in three years that the constable recruitment exam had been cancelled.
“We have come to know that the police officers, who brought the matter to fore, are at the receiving end. A CBI inquiry should be ordered into the paper leak,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...