Kangra: Congress protests against constable recruitment scam

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 9

The Congress today held protests against the constable recruitment scam at block levels in Kangra district. Sudhir Sharma, former Congress minister and AICC secretary, was absent during a protest in Dharamsala.

In Shahpur, workers, led by HPCC general secretary Kewal Singh Pathania, organised a protest. He said the government had deceived thousands of youth, who had appeared in the test. It was for the second time in three years that the constable recruitment exam had been cancelled.

“We have come to know that the police officers, who brought the matter to fore, are at the receiving end. A CBI inquiry should be ordered into the paper leak,” he said.