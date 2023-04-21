Cong protests Rahul’s disqualification from LS

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 20

The Congress today organised a dharna in front of the mini-secretariat here in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the membership of the Lok Sabha. Party leaders from Kangra district took part in the dharna. They alleged that the Central Government was trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition in Parliament.

Karan Singh Pathania, district president of the Congress, said that the dharna was part of a national-level ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ campaign of the party.

Chander Kumar, Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, alleged that institutions of democracy were being compromised in the country. “The way Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the membership of the Lok Sabha shows that the ruling BJP wants to silence the Opposition. The Union Government was uncomfortable with the questions being raised by Rahul Gandhi regarding the Adani Group,” he said.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal and MLAs Kewal Singh Pathania (Shahpur), Sanjay Rattan (Jawalamukhi) and Yadwinder Goma (Jaisinghpur) said that the entire party was behind Rahul Gandhi and would fight against injustice being meted out to him.

Meanwhile, the BJP questioned the presence of senior government officials at the dharna site. Sanjay Sharma, BJP spokesperson for the Kangra parliamentary constituency, said, “We have photos of some senior officials taking part in the dharna to please their political bosses. The Congress government should take action against these officials or the BJP will expose them and also move court over the matter,” he added.

Sudhir Sharma skips dharna