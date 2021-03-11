Congress removes HPCC Working President Pawan Kajal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Amidst speculation that some Congress MLAs may join the BJP, the AICC has removed HPCC Working President Pawan Kajal, the sitting MLA from Kangra, from the post. It appointed Chander Kumar as HPCC Working President in place of Kajal.

Political circles are rife about three Congress legislators joining the BJP. The names of two other legislators likely to join the ruling party have been doing the rounds throughout the day. Highly placed sources in the Congress said that the party top leadership decided to remove Kajal, who hails from the OBC community, from the post of Working President to avoid embarrassment. His removal was a late night development, as reports started pouring in that he was all set to join the BJP.

Speculation about Congress MLAs joining the BJP gained credence as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and BJP president Suresh Kashyap suddenly left for Delhi. The names of three MLAs, including Kajal, have been doing rounds for the past some time.

