Congress stages protest against PWD at Kaza

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 25

The Congress staged a protest against the PWD authorities at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday. The protesters, who were led by Spiti Block Congress president Ram Singh Mane, also submitted a memorandum to the Governor through Kaza Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Mane said the PWD authorities at Kaza have awarded “illegal contracts” for construction of several roads in the forest area of Spiti valley without “prior clearance from the department concerned”. The department had also regularised the muster roll of daily workers in PWD by tempering the rules, he said.

“We have demanded an inquiry against the officials concerned, who awarded these contracts” he added.

Former Congress MLA Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur also took part in the protest.

#Lahaul and Spiti