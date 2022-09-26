Congress stages protest against PWD at Kaza

Mandi, September 25
The Congress staged a protest against the PWD authorities at Kaza in Lahaul and Spiti district yesterday. The protesters, who were led by Spiti Block Congress president Ram Singh Mane, also submitted a memorandum to the Governor through Kaza Additional Deputy Commissioner.
Mane said the PWD authorities at Kaza have awarded “illegal contracts” for construction of several roads in the forest area of Spiti valley without “prior clearance from the department concerned”. The department had also regularised the muster roll of daily workers in PWD by tempering the rules, he said.
“We have demanded an inquiry against the officials concerned, who awarded these contracts” he added.
Former Congress MLA Lahaul and Spiti Ravi Thakur also took part in the protest.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
'One nation, one exam' concept in the works: UGC chairman
Jagadesh Kumar says almost 90 universities have adopted the ...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...