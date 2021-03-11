Cong: Restore Nurpur-Baijnath train service

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, AUGUST 17

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee’s (HPCC) newly appointed working president and former Kangra MP Chander Kumar Chowdhary has alleged that the railway department had conspired to close Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow gauge train service by suspending train service indefinitely declaring the Chakki railway near Kandwal in Nurpur unsafe.

In a statement issued here today, Chowdhary said the double-engine government led by Jai Ram Thakur in the state was silent on sudden closure of the economical railway transport service benefiting thousands of people of Kangra district.

The HPCC working president has demanded restoration of the train service from Nurpur road railway station to Baijnath so that people of Kangra district could not be deprived of this economical transport service. He said the state government and Kangra MP Kishan Kapoor should take up the issue with the Union Railway Ministry keeping in view of public interest.

He said this train service was the lifeline of thousands of poor people in Kangra district who had been using it for the past over 90 years. He said initially the railway department had suspended three night trains (up and down) on July 1 in view of the threat of landslides on the railway track. On July 17, it had suspended remaining four day trains (up and down) due to the dilapidated condition of Chakki railway bridge at Kandwal in Nurpur.