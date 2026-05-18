Cong scores major gains in Kangra, Chamba urban local body elections

The Congress registered a strong performance in the urban local body elections across Kangra and Chamba districts on Sunday, securing clear victories in key Municipal Councils and nagar panchayats. The results are being viewed as a morale booster for the ruling party in the region ahead of the Assembly elections slated for next year.

Advertisement

In the Kangra Municipal Council, Congress-backed candidates swept eight out of the nine wards, leaving the BJP with just one seat. The emphatic victory came after an aggressive campaign by Congress leaders and workers who focused on local civic issues and direct voter outreach. The BJP, despite extensive campaigning, failed to make significant gains in the civic body.

Advertisement

In the Dehra Municipal Council, Congress-backed candidates won five of the seven wards, while the BJP managed to secure only two seats. Similarly, in Jawalamukhi, Congress-supported candidates emerged victorious in seven of the nine wards, with the BJP winning the remaining two seats.

Advertisement

The Congress also performed strongly in the Shahpur Nagar Panchayat, where its supported candidates won five out of seven wards, while BJP-backed candidates secured victory in two wards.

Meanwhile, the BJP managed to gain control of the Nagrota Bagwan Municipal Council, where BJP-backed candidates won four out of seven wards, while Congress-backed candidates secured victory in three wards. The result provided some relief to the BJP in Kangra district after setbacks in Kangra and Shahpur urban bodies.

Advertisement

Reacting to the outcome, Congress’ Shahpur MLA and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania said the people had expressed confidence in the development-oriented policies of the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “The Congress workers fought the elections unitedly at the grassroots level and people have voted for development and public welfare,” he said.

In Chamba district too, Congress-backed candidates managed to gain an edge over the BJP in important urban local bodies. In the Dalhousie Municipal Council, the Congress secured a narrow majority by winning five out of nine wards, while BJP-backed candidates won four seats. The closely contested election witnessed intense campaigning by both parties till the final day.

BJP has edge in Shimla In the Theog MC of Shimla, the BJP and the Congress-backed candidates won three wards each. The seventh ward has been won by an Independent, who was associated with the BJP in the past. In the Rampur Municipal Council, the BJP won four wards, the Congress secured four and one was won by an Independent.

In the Chowari Nagar Panchayat, Congress-backed candidates won three wards, BJP candidates secured two wards, while Independents emerged victorious in two wards, resulting in a fractured mandate.

The contest in the Chamba MC remained evenly poised, with Congress-backed and BJP-backed candidates securing victory in five wards each, while an Independent candidate won one seat. Notably, Chamba is the hometown of Rajya Sabha MP and BJP leader Harsh Mahajan.

Chamba District Congress Committee president Surjeet Bharmouri termed the results a reflection of growing public support for the Congress in urban areas. “People have appreciated the welfare measures and developmental initiatives of the Congress government. The results show increasing faith in the party’s leadership,” he said.

BJP sweeps Solan Municipal Councils BJP-backed candidates swept the key civic bodies of Parwanoo, Arki and Nalagarh in Solan, while Congress-supported candidates failed to put up a strong challenge. BJP-backed candidates won 16 seats, whereas Congress-backed candidates managed to secure only eight seats. One seat was won by an Independent. Notably, all three municipal councils were previously ruled by the Congress.

Electoral results in the urban local body polls reflected a closely contested political battle in Sirmaur district, with the BJP securing seven seats in the Nahan Municipal Council, regarded as the second-oldest municipal body in the country, while the Congress put up a strong performance by winning six seats. Meanwhile, in Rajgarh Nagar Panchayat, Congress-backed candidates emerged dominant by clinching five of the seven seats, whereas BJP-supported candidates managed to secure three seats. The contest in the Paonta Sahib Municipal Council also turned highly interesting, with Independent candidates emerging in a decisive role. Out of the 13 wards, Congress-backed candidates won four seats, BJP-supported candidates secured four seats, while Independents registered victory on five seats, making them crucial in the formation of the civic body.