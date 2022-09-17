Cong seeks Smriti's apology over high LPG cylinder price

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 16

The Congress today sought an apology from Union Minister Smriti Irani for failing to fulfil the promise of reducing the LPG cylinder price, which had doubled since 2014.

HPCC chief Pratibha Singh called Smriti “Cylinder Cindrella”. She said, “Smriti Irani, who is visiting Rampur in Shimla district tomorrow, owes an apology to the women of Himachal. She must apologise to people for failing to check to the LPG cylinder price that has increased from Rs 410 in 2014 when the UPA was in power to over Rs 1,100 now.”

The Congress is planning to stage a demonstration during Smriti’s visit to Rampur to remind her of her promises. “The Congress has decided to observe September 17, PM Narendra Modi’s birthday, as ‘Rashtriya Berozgari Diwas’, as he did not honour his commitment of providing jobs to two crore youths every year,” said Alka Lamba, AICC spokesperson.

Alka said as compared to 83,177 LPG consumers, who took a refill in 2018-19, merely 9,415 consumers had taken refill in 2021-22. The subsidy on LPG cylinder, too, had come down from Rs 37,209 crore in 2019 to Rs 242 crore this year, she claimed. Pratibha said the Congress would like to remind Smriti that she had cried hoarse over the rise in the LPG cylinder price but today, she was silent.