Cong shouldn’t have made lucrative promises: Dhumal

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 20

Former Chief Minister PK Dhumal today said that the government should have abstained from making lucrative promises as the state was struggling with a poor financial health. Dhumal was speaking on the state Budget that was presented on March 17.

He said that it would be difficult for the government to meet promises it had made if resources were not generated. He said the government should not make promises that it could not fulfil.

He said that people had big expectations from the Budget but it has disappointed a larger section of society. Congress leaders promised to pay Rs 1,500 to every woman but now the number of beneficiaries has been reduced to 2.31 lakh.

He said making Himachal a green state was a welcome step as it would help in making its environment pollution free. He added that he had initiated steps to make the state polythene free.