Hamirpur Congress starts march to mark 75 years of Independence

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 9

The district Congress today started a 75 kilometre ‘Pad Yatra’ from Barsar in Hamirpur district to mark 75 years of Independence. Over 500 party workers participated in the yatra, which covered about 15 km from Barsar to Salauni village. District Congress president Rajender Zar and Barsar MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal led the yatra.

Zar said they would cover the entire district under the yatra and make people aware of sacrifices made by freedom fighters for Independence. He added that the BJP leaders were misleading people. The state and Central governments had failed on all fronts.

Lakhanpal said the BJP was trying to target Opposition leaders by misusing law enforcing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

Dutt said that during the yatra the party workers would raise the issues of inflation, unemployment, corruption and non-performance of the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state. The ‘yatra’ would conclude on August 14, he added.

#Hamirpur