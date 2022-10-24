Congress Sullah ex-MLA to fight as Independent

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, October 23
Two Congress leaders Jagjivan Pal and Sushil Kaul will contest elections as Independent candidates from Sullah and Jaisinghpur.
Both were in the race for ticket. Jagjivan Pal, an OBC leader, is a two-term MLA from Sullah and had defeated BJP senior leader Vipin Parmar twice. However, Parmar defeated him in 2017.
The party high command summoned Pal to Delhi yesterday, where he told senior leaders that he had worked for five years in the constituency and it would be injustice to him if he was denied ticket.
He told party leaders that the official candidate, Jagdish Sepehia, was an outsider and had no mass base in Sullah. Therefore, the party should give a second thought. However, he was not heard by party leaders.
Both leaders today held meetings with their supporters in Sullah and Jaisinghpur and decided to contest as Independent candidates. Pal has strong roots in Sullah, particularly among OBC and SC voters.
As far as Sushil Kaul is concerned, he is an NRI based in America for 17 years. He was working in the Jaisinghpur constituency for the past four years, he has a strong mass base in the area, his presence in the fray would make the wining chances of Congress candidate Yadvinder Gomma bleak.
