Cong sweeps Shimla MC poll

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, May 4

Following the victories in bypoll in 2021 and the Assembly elections last year, the Congress swept the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) poll to complete a hat-trick of electoral triumphs over the BJP here today.

While the Congress emerged victorious in 24 out of 34 wards, the BJP won just nine, failing to reach even the double-digit figure. The BJP had won 17 seats in the last SMC elections.

The CPM retained the Summerhill seat, its stronghold since long. The party had fielded only four candidates this time. Meanwhile, AAP failed to register its presence as all its 21 candidates were rejected by the voters, with none of them polling even 50 votes!

“It’s the victory of the people. They have shown full faith in the Congress policies and people-friendly decisions taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over the past four months,” said Surender Chauhan, front-runner for the post of Mayor. Chauhan won from the Chotta Shimla ward.

The BJP was the first to open its account by winning the Bharari and Ruldubhatta wards. The Congress, however, soon surged ahead and it became clear quite early that it would secure the majority without any trouble.

Sensing victory, Congress supporters started raising slogans outside the counting centre. By the time the results of around 20 wards were declared, the Congress supporters had already started celebrating.

Out of the three Assembly constituencies that form the SMC area, the Congress won all four wards falling in the Shimla (Rural) constituency, seven out of 12 in the Kasumpti segment and 13 out of 18 in the Shimla (Urban) segment.

For the BJP, its best result came from the Kasumpti constituency where it won five wards. It won four wards in Shimla (Urban) and failed to open account in the Shimla (Rural) constituency.

For the BJP, the defeat of Satya Kaundal, mayor in the last House, was the biggest loss. She lost to Mamta Chandel, who had moved to the Congress from AAP. For the Congress, the biggest defeat was the loss of its district president Jitender Chaudhary, who was a ticket claimant for the Assembly elections as well, from the Bharari ward.

Out of 34 wards, women emerged victorious in 20. While 17 women won from the wards reserved for them (50 per cent wards are reserved for women), three won form the unreserved wards.

The women candidates posting win in unreserved wards were Shinam Kataria (Congress, Benmore), Meena Chauhan (BJP, Bharari) and Asha Sharma (BJP, Patyog). Overall, 14 women have won from the Congress and six from the BJP.