Cong to launch 'Haath se haath jodo' campaign

Chamba, January 2
The Congress is gearing up to launch a ‘Haath se haath jodo’ campaign from January 26. It is aimed at spreading the message of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” across the country.
Sanjay Dutt, AICC secretary and Himachal Congress co-incharge, chaired a meeting in this regard here today. MLA Kuldeep Singh Pathania, former ministers Asha Kumari, Thakur Singh Bharmouri, District Congress Committee president and MLA Neeraj Nayyar attended the meeting.
For the successful conduct of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a comprehensive programme was prepared for the “Haath se haath jodo” campaign. A “Jan samvad karyakaram” would be held for the next two months at the block level.
Dutt said that by making Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Chief Minister and Mukesh Agnihotri Deputy Chief Minister the Congress had shown its democratic nature.
He said the Congress would take forward the development agenda of late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He added that the party was committed to ensuring uniform development.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Centre stays all tourism at Jharkhand's Parasnath; tribal bodies seek ‘freeing’ of area from Jains
The state’s tribal community led by Santhal tribe termed Par...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani
Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...