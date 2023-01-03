Cong to launch 'Haath se haath jodo' campaign

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 2

The Congress is gearing up to launch a ‘Haath se haath jodo’ campaign from January 26. It is aimed at spreading the message of the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” across the country.

Sanjay Dutt, AICC secretary and Himachal Congress co-incharge, chaired a meeting in this regard here today. MLA Kuldeep Singh Pathania, former ministers Asha Kumari, Thakur Singh Bharmouri, District Congress Committee president and MLA Neeraj Nayyar attended the meeting.

For the successful conduct of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, a comprehensive programme was prepared for the “Haath se haath jodo” campaign. A “Jan samvad karyakaram” would be held for the next two months at the block level.

Dutt said that by making Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Chief Minister and Mukesh Agnihotri Deputy Chief Minister the Congress had shown its democratic nature.

He said the Congress would take forward the development agenda of late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He added that the party was committed to ensuring uniform development.