Cong vows to make Shimla clean & green

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 25

Looking to return to power in the Shimla Municipal Corporation after a gap of 10 years, the Congress has made 14 promises to the voters in its manifesto that was released here today.

The promises include making Shimla clean, green and organised, uninterrupted and clean water supply, parks and parkings, steps to control drug menace, ambulance roads to all wards, wellness centres, indoor stadiums, houses for the urban poor, strengthening education and libraries, etc.

Hitting out at the BJP for its “non-performance” during its stint in Shimla MC, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu promised to make the city clean, green and a lot more organised if the Congress was voted to power while releasing the manifesto. Congress state president Pratibha Singh and several ministers were also present on the occasion.

“We have already taken a major decision by making the attic floor habitable. It will benefit thousands of building owners in the city. The BJP never thought of taking such people-friendly decision during its tenure,” he said.

In the manifesto, the Congress has promised to take the required steps to regularise scores of multi-storeyed buildings in the areas that were merged into the MC. Also, the party has promised to bring a policy to help non-agriculturalist residents living in the city before 1971 to make their own house.

To control the pollution level in the city, the Congress has stressed on plying more e-buses in the city. Also, the manifesto proposes to run e-rickshaws from the ISBT and local bus-stands to different areas within the Municipal Corporation limits. The manifesto also talks about building ropeways to decongest the city roads and offer an alternative mode of transportation.

In what would go a long way in decongesting certain parts of the city, the party has promised to shift grain market, vegetable market, transport activities and wood depot out of the city to a suitable area.

The party has also promised to construct cycle tracks in the city, allow restaurants and dhabas to function round the clock at main locations for the benefit of tourists, open up more libraries and reading rooms, and construct ambulance roads in all wards. “In just over four months, we have fulfilled some major guarantees we gave to the people for the Assembly elections. We will work with same commitment to fulfil the promises we are making for the MC elections,” said Sukhu.

