Congress will effectively counter BJP propaganda in Himachal Pradesh: Ashray Sharma

Mandi, April 29

Ashray Sharma, chairman of HPCC media and social media committee, said that the Congress would effectively counter the propaganda of the BJP on social media against the party.

Addressing a press conference here today, Ashray said that “the party high command has entrusted me the responsibility of media and social media to counter the offensive political attacks of the BJP on the party. The BJP has a tendency to use social media effectively for false propaganda against its political opponents to tarnish their image. So, a strategy would be chalked out to counter BJP attacks.”

“In the next few days, we will deploy media and social media coordinators at each constituency of the state. They will play a crucial role in countering the offensive political attacks of the BJP against the Congress party. With the formation of new HPCC committee by the party high command in which Congress MP from Mandi Pratibha Singh has made HPCC chief, while Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu chairperson of campaign committee and Mukesh Agnihotri CLP leader, party workers would fight unitedly to oust the BJP from the power in the forthcoming assembly election in Himachal,” he remarked.

“I am not keen to contest elections. I will perform my duty given by the party with dedication,” he said. “I am not aware of the plan of my father, BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma, whether he would join the Congress or not,” Ashray answered while replying to a query.

