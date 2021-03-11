Cong will win 45 seats in Assembly poll: Pratibha

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 10

The focus of the Congress is to win the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state and not on who will become Chief Minister, said HPCC president Pratibha Singh here today.

CM inaugurating works of Cong govt: HPCC chief Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has inaugurated development works started by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. Major development works such as railway lines, IIT-Mandi, Rohtang Tunnel and Medical College at Mandi and AIIMS were started by the previous Congress government. — Pratibha Singh, HPCC President

She claimed that the Congress would win more than 45 seat in the Assembly elections. She said that the top leadership would decide who would be Chief Minister once the party attains majority in the Assembly.

Pratibha, while addressing mediapersons here, said that she comes from a political family but she was elected to the Lok Sabha and her son Vikramaditya to the state Assembly by the people of their constituencies. She added that the party had been restructured in the state to strengthen it at the booth level. She denied that any party office-bearer had been removed and instead hinted that, if required, more workers would be given party responsibilities.

Asked about her differences with Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chairman of the Congress Campaign Committee, she said that both of them had been sharing stage and were working together for the victory of the party. “I met him at Nadaun today and he assured me that he would be available as and when required,” she said.

Pratibha said that in 2014, the BJP came to power on the promises of reducing inflation and ensuring economic growth in the country but it had failed on all fronts. She added that BJP leaders were making false claims of development in the state. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had announced to construct 69 highways in the state but work had not started on even one highway.

The HPCC chief said that the previous UPA government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had announced three medical colleges for the state. She added that it was the Congress that started housing schemes for weaker sections of society such as the Indira Awas Yojana and the Rajiv Awas Yojana and the BJP government only changed their names for political gains.