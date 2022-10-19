Congress workers seek ticket for Yadvinder Gomma, protest

Our Correspondent

Palampur, October 18

Congress workers assembled in a large number at Jaisinghpur near here today and lodged a protest against the denial of ticket to Yadvinder Gomma, a former MLA. They said the Congress leadership should give ticket to Gomma, a son of the soil, from Jaisinghpur. The Block Congress Committee would not accept any outsider.

The workers also threatened to resign en mass from the party if injustice was done to Gomma.

Earlier, in Sulah, supporters of Jagjivan Pal had protested the allotment of ticket to an outsider. They had requested the leadership to give ticket to Jagjivan Pal.

Ajay Mahajan, Kangra DCC president, said, “If party workers have grievances over the selection of candidate, they can raise objections. We will take up their concerns with senior leaders. There is resentment among workers but we are sure that all will unitedly fight the elections to defeat the BJP.”