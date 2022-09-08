Congress yatra passes via Nurpur markets

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, September 7

The ‘Jago Himachal Sadbhavana Yatra’ organised by the state Congress Seva Dal reached here today. The yatra was launched from Shimla on August 20 on the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Congress Seva Dal state president Anurag Sharma is leading the yatra. Earlier, the former MLA and district Congress president of Kangra hoisted the party flag at Bodh.

The yatra passed through local markets with Seva Dal activists holding placards depicting its objectives.

Congress Seva Dal women wing state president Reena Pundir, general secretary Vijay Kumar, former MLA Ajay Mahajan, coordinator Harbans Lal and Nurpur Seva Dal president Sham Singh also took part in the yatra.

Sharma, while addressing mediapersons later, said that the yatra would cover all 12 districts. He added that its main objective was to sensitise people against divisive politics and the forces that were dividing the nation on the basis of caste, creed and religion.

“The yatra is spreading the message of ‘Sadbhavana’, the prime ideology of the Congress, among the people of the state,” he said.

