Congress' 10 guarantees a poll stunt: Himachal Pradesh CM

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said 10 guarantees of the Congress manifesto was only an election stunt to woo voters in the Assembly elections.

The CM said, “The Congress makes false promises to the public during the polls to woo voters but has never kept them. In the 2012 polls, the Congress had promised to provide jobs to each family in the state and an allowance to the unemployed youth. But after coming to power, it didn’t fulfil the promises.”

“The BJP, however, kept all its promises made to the public. In the past five years, we worked for the welfare of the people in the state.

We even did works that we didn’t promise them during the 2017 polls. Whether it is the launching of Himcare for free medical treatment of people or giving Rs 31,000 under the Shagun scheme for the weddings of girls belonging to poor families, free gas cylinder to each poor family in the state, reduction of age limit to 60 years for

old age pension, free water supply in rural areas and free power up to 125 units per month, we implemented all schemes without having made any poll promises,” Thakur added.

Addressing a public meeting in Dharampur today, the CM said, “Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur has served the constituency for a long time and brought tremendous development. His son, Rajat Thakur, is in the fray this time. So, ensure his victory to ensure further development of the area.”

Later, the CM addressed a public meeting in his home constituency, Seraj. He also addressed a meeting in Mandi Sadar in favour of BJP candidate Anil Sharma.

