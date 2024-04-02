Congress a sinking ship: Shimla MP

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 1

The Congress is on the verge of being reduced to a regional part as its existence is under threat across the country. This was stated by the BJP candidate and MP Suresh Kashyap during his visit to Arki today. “The Congress is a sinking ship which no one wants to board today. The sorry state of affairs in the party is clear from the fact that no big leader wants to contest elections on the Congress ticket and many leaders are returning their tickets to the high command.”

He further said an atmosphere of instability existed in the state today because of the Congress. “By de-notifying the development works undertaken by the BJP government in Arki, the state government has left no stone unturned in pushing the area away from development.”

“Jai Ram Thakur-led government opened a Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation depot along with a division of the Public Works and Jal Shakti Departments. The Congress government closed these offices and indulged in anti-development tactics, pushing the state backward instead of taking it forward,” claimed Kashyap.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Suresh Kashyap said, “The PM has carved a niche for himself in India and abroad, and under his leadership the country is moving on the path of progress.”

He appealed to the people of Arki to support him once again to ensure that Prime Minister Modi would lead this country for the third time towards development.

