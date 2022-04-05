Congress activists protest rising fuel prices in Dharamsala

Tribune Reporters

Palampur, April 4

The District Congress Committee of Kangra today held a massive protest against the excessive rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG under the BJP government. The protest was led by DCC president Ajay Mahajan.

Congress leaders raised slogans against the alleged anti-people policies of the NDA government. The protesters marched through main streets of Dharamsala and later submitted a memorandum to the Kangra DC.

Later, a rally was also held in which Congress leaders criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly bringing the nation on the verge of bankruptcy, imposing heavy taxes and his failure to check rising prices in the country.

They said petrol and diesel prices were being hiked by 80 paisa a litre each day, taking the total increase in the last 10 days to Rs 10 per litre.

They demanded that the rising prices be brought under control as these affected the poor and the middle class people.

Dharamsala: Led by Congress district president Ajay Mahajan, party leaders from Kangra met the Dharamsala SDM and submitted a memorandum to him against price rise in the country. Mahajan said the BJP government had befooled the common man. He said the government had reduced prices of petrol and diesel just after the loss in byelections and Assembly elections in five states.

Chamba: As part of All-India Congress Committee protests against the BJP govt at the Centre against the rising inflation and unemployment, the District Congress Committee (DCC) held a protest march at Chamba.

The protest march was led by former minister TS Bharmouri and DCC president Neeraj Nayar. Congress leaders and workers raised slogans and protested against the BJP government for increasing prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.