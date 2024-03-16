Congress announces ‘Nari Nyay Guarantee’ for women in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

State Mahila Congress president Zainab Chandel today announced Nari Nyay Guarantee in the state, which comprises five guarantee for women. The Congress has promised to implement these guarantees as and when it comes to power at the Centre.

While addressing mediapersons here today, Zainab Chandel said under the Mahalakshmi guarantee, one of the five guarantees, an assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be given to a woman from a poor family annually. The second guarantee states that women will be appointed for half of the posts filled up by the Central Government, and the third guarantee is about doubling the Centre’s contribution to the salaries of Asha and Anganwadi workers.

“The fourth guarantee is about appointing Adhikar Mitras in every panchayat of the country to make women aware of their rights and as per the fifth guarantee, hostels will be built for working women in every district and the number of hostels would increase gradually,” she said.

Chandel said the Congress would fulfil these guarantees as soon as it comes to power. Stating that the Congress was committed to upliftment of women, Chandel said the party was ready to get the better of the BJP in the coming General Elections.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Shimla