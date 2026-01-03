DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress appoints presidents for 11 districts in Himachal

Congress appoints presidents for 11 districts in Himachal

The appointments come more than a year after the state, district and block units were dissolved in November 2024

Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:03 AM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Photo for representation.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday appointed district presidents in 11 districts of Himachal Pradesh.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal issued a list naming DCC chiefs for 11 districts of Himachal Pradesh. The appointments come more than a year after the state, district and block units were dissolved in November 2024.

It is after more than a year that the organisation which had practically become defunct is being reorganised.

The AICC had appointed 12 observers for the selection of DCC presidents in Himachal Pradesh last year under the “Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan” initiative. The observers gathered feedback from the ground level to facilitate the selection of the party heads at the district level.

Incidentally, the AICC had appointed observers for the same purpose in 2024 as well after the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) was dissolved on November 6. The observers had visited all districts and blocks at that time and had submitted their report to the high command.

Tags :
