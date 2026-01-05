Congress appoints youth leader Sharma as Kangra district president

The Congress central leadership has appointed young leader Anurag Sharma as the district party president of Kangra, clearly signalling that it wants to inject new energy and strengthen organisation at the grass-roots level in the largest and politically most significant district.

Advertisement

Kangra is not only the biggest district of the state but also holds immense political importance. In such a scenario, the appointment of the district president is not only an organisational decision but also a political one, having a direct impact on both ruling and opposition parties.

Advertisement

Political observers believe that Sharma’s appointment is part of the Congress’ preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections. By appointing a young face and combining it with the experience of senior leaders, the party hopes to strengthen its base in Kangra and make a serious impact on the state politics.

Advertisement

Sharma’s appointment is being seen as a thoughtful and strategic move by the party leadership. The aim of the decision is to bring fresh enthusiasm into the organisation while also taking along senior and experienced leaders. Sharma, while talking to The Tribune after assuming charge, said, “I will work day and night with everyone along.” He added, “It will be my effort to strengthen the organisation at the grass-roots level onwards and ensure coordination among all sections. We will work tirelessly for the party’s success in the 2027 elections.”

While Sharma enjoys goodwill among party workers, he also faces a major challenge of maintaining a balance between senior leaders and the young leadership. Experts say that if he succeeds in uniting experience with energy, it can prove to be a turning point for the Congress in Kangra.

Advertisement

Sharma belongs to a family with political background. His father had been close to late Pandit Sant Ram and associated with public service for decades. Sharma himself had been active in student politics since 1995 and had held important organisational responsibilities at the district and state levels.

Party sources say that Sharma’s organisational experience, accessibility and active grass-roots level connect played a key role in his appointment as the district Congress president. Several senior leaders were in the race for the post but after a detailed organisational review, the party leadership finalised Sharma’s name on the basis of feedback from workers and his performance at the grass-roots level. The Congress hopes that Sharma’s appointment will strengthen the organisation.