Congress-backed candidates’ win endorsement of govt policies: Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania

Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania has expressed gratitude to the people of the state for extending support to the Congress in the urban local body elections. Pathania, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the mandate was an endorsement of the welfare-oriented initiatives and development-focused policies towards “Vyavastha Parivartan” of the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

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He said that as soon as Sukhvinder Sukhu assumed office, he made it clear that the government would not remain limited to routine administration but would work towards bringing meaningful changes in the system. He added that over the past three and a half years, the state government had given top priority to public welfare and taken several landmark decisions.

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