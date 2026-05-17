Congress-backed candidates win in six wards, secure majority in Nurpur Municipal Council

The Congress-supported candidates won in six of the total nine wards while the BJP-supported candidates won in three wards in the urban in the Nurpur Municipal Council elections on Sunday. The BJP-supported candidates won in Ward No. 2, 5 and 8 while the Congress-supported candidates won in Ward No. 1, 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 and secured the majority. As per official information, in Ward No. 1, Seema Devi polled 416 votes while her opponent Seema got 217 votes, in Ward No. 2 Rajni Mahajan got 416 votes while her opponent Rakhi Mahajan got 312 votes, in Ward No. 3, Ekta Mehra got 464 votes while her opponent Raj Mehra got 247 votes. In Ward No. 4, Niti Mahajan got 365 votes while her opponent Ashok Sharma (former MC pradhan) got 161 votes. In Ward No. 5, Sonia got 409 votes while her opponent Sneha got 282 votes, in Ward No. 6, Sonia Soga got 409 votes while her opponent Minakshi Devi got 207 votes. In Ward No. 7, Anamika got 597 votes while her opponent Pushpa got 298 votes. In Ward No. 8, Chirag got 382 votes and his opponent Ajay got 178 votes while in Ward No. 9, Ashwani got 291 votes and won by one vote while his opponent Vishal got 290 votes.

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A 72.57 per cent polling was recorded in all nine wards of the Nurpur Municipal Council (MC) that concluded peacefully at 3 pm on Sunday. The highest 85.56 per cent polling was recorded in the Ward No. 1 polling booth. The MC has 8,298 voters, including 4,139 women who outnumbered men in exercising their right to franchise. A total of 6,022 voters (73.08 per cent men and 72.04 per cent women) cast their vote. Long queues were witnessed in almost every polling booth since morning and women and new voters were seen more enthusiastic about casting their vote. However, a direct contest between the Congress and BJP-supported candidates was witnessed in Ward No. 1 to 7 but the presence of Independent candidates in the fray in Ward No. 8 and 9 has made it a three-cornered contest there. Prem Dass Sahotra (100), accompanied by his son Arun Sahotra, cast his vote in the polling booth of Ward No. 2 while SL Gupta (95) came on his own to cast his vote in the polling booth of Ward No. 6.

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