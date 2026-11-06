Congress, BJP face internal challenges ahead of 2027 polls

With barely a year and a few months left before Himachal Pradesh goes to the polls in 2027, factional tensions have resurfaced in both the Congress and the BJP. The recent unveiling of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s statue at Sarahan has brought the ruling Congress under scrutiny.

Sukhu and Virbhadra Singh had sharp political differences. Since Sukhu became Chief Minister, the divide between his supporters and the late Chief Minister’s loyalists had remained largely dormant. Sukhu’s absence from the ceremony has now brought these differences into the open.

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Sukhu described Virbhadra Singh as a tall Congress leader. However, reports that he returned to Shimla to inaugurate a Secretariat building have raised questions about his absence. Virbhadra supporters believe his presence would have been an acknowledgement of a leader whose popularity contributed significantly to the Congress victory in 2022. Sukhu, however, said it was inappropriate to link an event organised in Virbhadra Singh’s honour at his birthplace with political factionalism. Vikramaditya Singh also dismissed the BJP’s claim of groupism in the Congress as petty and “baseless”.

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State Congress president Vinay Kumar’s absence from the function has also caused resentment. Virbhadra supporters feel that he should have attended the ceremony, particularly as his late father, Dr Prem Singh, was a close associate of the former Chief Minister. Vinay, however, cited his engagements in his constituency ahead of an important meeting with senior Congress leaders in Delhi.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri presided over the ceremony, which was attended by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Kuldeep Singh Rathore, MLA from Theog, and Mohan Lal Brakta, MLA from Rohru. Virbhadra Singh’s wife, Pratibha Singh, and son, Vikramaditya Singh, were also present. Rohit Thakur’s open association with the Virbhadra camp was noteworthy.

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Pratibha Singh, a former state Congress president, has publicly stated that the late Chief Minister’s legacy has not received due recognition and that party workers have been overlooked in government appointments. The delayed installation of his statue on Shimla’s Ridge, which took around two-and-a-half years and prompted Vikramaditya Singh to threaten resignation, had already exposed tensions within the party. The high command eventually intervened to defuse the situation.

At this juncture, the BJP has seized an opportunity to target the Congress. State BJP president Rajiv Bindal has challenged Sukhu to stop describing the BJP as a divided house and address the divisions within his own party.

However, things are not entirely smooth within the BJP either. In the Dhumal camp, Anurag Thakur has assumed a more prominent role as his father, former Chief Minister PK Dhumal, focuses primarily on his health. But the greater electoral risk lies with the Congress, which must defend its record while demonstrating unity and cohesion.

AICC general secretary and Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajani Patil faces a difficult task of reconciliation. She must bring rival leaders to the negotiating table, improve coordination between the government and the party organisation, and address grievances relating to respect, representation and decision-making.

BJP’s CM race and the high command factor

Meanwhile, a race has begun within the BJP to attract media attention and project potential Chief Ministerial candidates in the event of the party returning to power. However, its leaders know that the central leadership has the final say. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have often kept their choices under wraps until the last moment.

This pattern was evident in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. In 2017, Jai Ram Thakur emerged as a dark horse in Himachal Pradesh, sidelining former Chief Minister PK Dhumal. JP Nadda had been a frontrunner for the post, but the central leadership had a larger plan and eventually elevated him to the position of BJP national president in 2019.

Jai Ram, Anurag and Bindal in contention

Jai Ram Thakur is now aspiring to return as Chief Minister and has remained active both inside and outside the Assembly. However, Anurag Thakur cannot be overlooked, given his proximity to Modi and Shah. Dr Rajiv Bindal is another potential contender, combining organisational experience with an active political presence. The RSS, too, could play a significant role in influencing the final choice.

Political narratives will shape the outcome

Ultimately, the Congress’s denial of factionalism and the BJP’s overconfidence could prove counterproductive, forcing both parties’ high commands to reassess their strategies. The political narratives shaped by the ruling party and the Opposition, and their acceptability among voters, will play a decisive role in determining the electoral outcome. Ignoring this reality could prove costly for either side.

The Congress will be judged on its fulfilment of poll guarantees, while the BJP will have to address allegations that the Centre has treated Himachal Pradesh discriminatorily in the allocation of funds. How effectively the two parties address these issues, manage internal differences and convince voters of their respective positions will be crucial in the run-up to the 2027 Assembly elections.

(The writer is a senior political analyst based in Shimla.)