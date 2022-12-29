Congress: Himachal BJP leaders frustrated after losing power

Hamirpur, December 28
Frustrated after losing power, BJP leaders were making indecent remarks against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his wife. This is stated by Rajinder Rana, working president of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, here today.
He said that BJP leaders were raising hue and cry over delay in formation of Cabinet. He said that they should know when in 2017 former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal was defeated, the BJP could not decide on it leader in the house for over two weeks.
Rana said the Congress decided its CM within 48 hours and the Cabinet would have been formed had he not got Covid infection. He said BJP leaders were trying to divert attention from issues of corruption and recruitment scams during their regime.
