DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Congress, BJP lock horns over free treatment under Himcare scheme

Congress, BJP lock horns over free treatment under Himcare scheme

Monsoon session of Himachal Assembly
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu speaks during the monsoon session in the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Tuesday.
Advertisement

The BJP and the Congress locked horns in the Vidhan Sabha today over the issue of eligible beneficiaries not getting free treatment in government health institutions under the Himcare scheme.

Advertisement

To Nachan MLA Vinod Kumar’s question, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil informed the House that the Himcare scheme was still operational in all government hospitals. He added that Rs 231 crore had been paid while Rs 364 crore payments were still pending and would be cleared but no timeline could be given.

Vinod Kumar and other BJP members accused the government of misleading the House on the Himcare scheme. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that disbursements made under the Himcare scheme during the previous BJP government were a big scam. “The main motive of the BJP government was not to provide benefit to needy patients but to benefit its party workers, as private hospitals were arbitrarily empanelled for treatment,” he alleged.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that the Himcare scheme had not been discontinued but was being improved and Rs 550 crore had been spent under it during his tenure. “Allocations under the Himcare scheme made during the BJP regime were a scam because of total nepotism. No effort was made to replace old and outdated MRI, CT scan and other equipment and people got tests done in private hospitals,” he added.

Vinod Kumar said that the Health Minister had given wrong information to the House as free treatment under the Himcare scheme for eligible beneficiaries had been stopped. “Countless poor patients are not getting free treatment in government hospitals under the Himcare scheme,” he added. After heated exchanges, the BJP MLAs indulged in sloganeering and later walked out of the House.

Advertisement

To Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma’s query on the installation of smart meters during the Question Hour, Sukhu said that power subsidy had not been withdrawn from even one electricity meter installed in rural areas and the government was contemplating to provide 300 units of free power to people. He added that about 12,000 to 15,000 people had surrendered 125 and 300 units of power subsidy voluntarily.

To Naina Devi MLA Randhir Sharma’s query on the total number of educational institutions closed, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that 818 schools with zero enrollment had been denotified or merged, 535 schools with less than five students had been merged. “This rationalisation move has helped us to post 1,424 teachers in 350 schools that had no teachers. We are following the Gujarat model and 90,000 schools have been de-notified across the country on the directions of the Central Government,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts