Congress, BJP shaken by AAP’s influence in Himachal Pradesh: Chaman Rakesh Aajta

Shimla, September 11

The AAP claims its brand of politics and its guarantees have rattled the Congress and the BJP ahead of the elections. “Both these parties have been so shaken up by the growing influence of the AAP that they have started giving guarantees like the AAP,” said AAP leader Chaman Rakesh Aajta here today.

“The public, however, knows these parties just want to mislead the voters and hence is not taking their announcements seriously,” he said.

Aajta further said that people have seen the Delhi government and the Punjab government fulfilling the guarantees the AAP had offered to the people of these states. “Similarly, the AAP will fulfil all the guarantees offered to the people of Himachal,” he said.The AAP has offered 10 guarantees in the poll-bound Himachal.

